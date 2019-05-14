Expand / Collapse search
Mexico City declares pollution alert over smoke from fires

Associated Press
Tinted blood red by a thick cloud of smoke and pollution, the sun sets on the mountains above Mexico City, Monday, May 13, 2019. Mexico City's government has warned residents to remain indoors as forest and brush fires carpeted the metropolis in a smoky haze that has alarmed even many of those accustomed to living with air pollution. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY – Mexico City declared a pollution emergency Tuesday because of smoke from brushfires that has cast a pall over the city of 9 million people.

The extremely small particles that are choking the city reached over 1½ times acceptable limits.

The emergency declaration is not accompanied by the usual driving restrictions because this time the pollution isn't coming from cars. The city's pollution alerts are usually triggered by high ozone levels.

The city is suspending activities that raise dust, like street sweeping and movement of construction materials.

About 45 brush and grass fires were reported in the city and its suburbs over the weekend, while dozens of fires are burning in surrounding states.