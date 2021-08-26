Mexico says it can’t help US with migrants forever, must get to root of problem in Central America

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Thursday said his country was still committed to helping the United States address immigration, but noted that "it can’t go on forever."

Speaking at a press conference, López Obrador said efforts must be drawn to the root problems in Central America that are causing people to emigrate.

The matter came as the president sidestepped questions about the reinstatement of the U.S. "Remain in Mexico" policy.

"We have taken it upon ourselves to help the U.S. government on the immigration issue, we are going to continue to do so," López Obrador said.

"We have tried to keep migrants in shelters, above all to protect minors, women," López Obrador said. "But this can't go on forever, we have to get to the bottom of the issue and that means investing in the development of poor countries."

Mexico, which is not legally bound to accept the U.S.’s "Remain in Mexico" policy, allowed non-Mexicans to be sent back under the administration of Donald Trump, but it’s not clear how long the government will allow that to resume.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused Tuesday to block a lower-court ruling ordering the administration of President Biden to reinstate the Trump-era policy of forcing people to wait in Mexico for hearings on asylum claims.

It's not clear how many people will be affected by the Supreme Court ruling and how quickly. Under the lower court ruling, the administration must make a "good faith effort" to restart the program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.