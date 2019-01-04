Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Americas
Published
Last Update 25 mins ago

Mexican president publishes modest possessions, income

Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his first news conference as president, which started at 7 a.m. local time in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador has published a financial disclosure form on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, that reveals relatively few possessions and the fact that his wife makes more than he does. (AP Photo/Christian Palma, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his first news conference as president, which started at 7 a.m. local time in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador has published a financial disclosure form on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, that reveals relatively few possessions and the fact that his wife makes more than he does. (AP Photo/Christian Palma, File)

MEXICO CITY – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has published a financial disclosure form that reveals relatively few possessions — and the fact that his wife makes more than he does.

Lopez Obrador cut his own pay to about $65,000 per year when he took office on Dec. 1. His wife, writer and academic Beatriz Gutierrez, makes about $72,000.

The president has about $23,000 in savings; Gutierrez has three times that much. In the disclosure form presented to authorities Thursday, he says a three-acre (1.2 hectare) compound he inherited from his parents in southern Chiapas state has been signed over to his four sons.

Lopez Obrador said Friday: "I have never been interested in money, I fight for ideals."

Gutierrez has properties worth over $250,000.