Mexican authorities in standoff with migrants in warehouse near border, report says

Authorities in Mexico on Monday were reportedly in a standoff with about 50 Central American migrants who took shelter inside a converted warehouse with no heat, electricity or running water.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the Mexican authorities were planning to wait for the migrants to make a move, and once they leave the shelter – which migrants call Contra Viento y Marea, or Against Wind and Tide—they will not be allowed to reenter.

Salvador Morales Riubi told the paper on Friday that those inside the two-story building in Tijuana were art grave risk. One federal police officer said food and water were being delivered to the building.

The report said that migrants entered the shelter that was opened to take them off the streets.

President Trump said he'll be talking at 9 p.m. ET about the U.S.-Mexico border — the fight over which sparked the partial government shutdown. The address will be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox Broadcasting, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, MSNBC and NBC.

Norma Perez, 40, who left Honduras with her 5-year-old son, told The New York Times that fellow migrants are getting used to the difficult and uncertain life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said the president should "personally go to Honduras so he can see with his own eyes that we simply can’t go back, that there are no jobs, no companies, nothing."

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report