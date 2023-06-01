Expand / Collapse search
Mexico
Published

Mexican authorities find 45 bags containing human remains

Mexican authorities found the bags while searching for 7 missing young people

By Michael Lee | Fox News
Mexican authorities found 45 bags containing an unknown number of human remains.

The bags were found at an overlook of a forested area on the outskirts of Guadalajara in northwestern Mexico, the state prosecutor’s office of Jalisco said in a statement Wednesday, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Firefighters and civil defense worked to recover the bags, which contained an unknown amount of bodies of both men and women, using a helicopter to remove them from the gorge they were located. Work on recovering the bodies is expected to continue in the coming days, authorities said.

MEXICAN SEARCHERS EXHUME 53 BAGS OF HUMAN REMAINS AFTER DOG IS SPOTTED CARRYING HUMAN HAND

Police search area for remains

Police officers protect members of the "Hasta Encontrarte" ("Until we find you") collective during the search for missing relatives in a clandestine grave at the Santa Fe neighborhood of Irapuato, Guanajuato state, Mexico. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP)

Mexican authorities were attempting to locate seven young people who were reported missing last week when they found the site with the bags, which were at a site reported to contain human remains, with it being unclear if the seven were among those whose remains were in the bags.

According to the report, over 110,000 people missing in Mexico, 15,000 of whom are missing from Jalisco, the highest number of any state. The country also has thousands of unidentified remains it its morgues and cemeteries.

Remains in Mexico

A member of the "Hasta Encontrarte" ("Until we find you") collective searches for missing relatives in a clandestine grave at the Santa Fe neighborhood of Irapuato, Guanajuato state, Mexico. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP)

The latest discovery is not the first time Mexican authorities have discovered bags full of human remains, coming less than a year after authorities located 53 bags of remains in Irapuato, Guanajuato State last November.

Celaya, Guanajuato State, Mexico.

Police officers patrol the streets of Celaya, Guanajuato State, Mexico. (MARIO ARMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

In that case, authorities were alerted to the possibility of a site containing human remains after a dog was reported walking around with a human hand in its mouth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee