Merkel ally: Bavarian governor acting like 'bonsai Trump'

The leader of Germany's center-left Social Democrats says the conservative governor of Bavaria is acting like a "bonsai Trump" amid a deepening spat within the government over its migration policy.

Andrea Nahles, whose party is a junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition, said Friday that a unilateral decision by Germany to send some refugees back to neighboring countries would risk causing a split within the European Union.

Nahles accused Bavarian governor Markus Soeder and his party colleague Horst Seehofer — Germany's interior minister — of "taking all of Germany and Europe hostage" by suggesting they'll send police to the border to turn back migrants who have registered as refugees in other European countries.

Merkel also rejects the idea, saying any move must be coordinated with fellow EU government first.