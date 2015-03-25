Marion Bartoli wins Wimbledon title with 6-1, 6-4 victory over Sabine Lisicki in final

Marion Bartoli won her first major title Saturday, defeating Sabine Lisicki 6-1, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final.

Bartoli won six straight games to take the first set and five in a row to seize control in the second. The Frenchwoman lost the 2007 final at the All England Club.

Lisicki had some success playing from behind at this year's tournament, trailing defending champion Serena Williams in the fourth round and Agnieszka Radwanska in the semifinals. But Bartoli gave her few chances this time.

Lisicki, a German seeded 23rd, was playing in her first major final. She held serve only three times, but managed to save three match points in the seventh game. She was broken five times.