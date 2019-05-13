Expand / Collapse search
Last Update 9 mins ago

Man with gun tries to enter Argentina presidential office

Associated Press
    In this photo released by the Argentine Federal Police, a man is taken into custody outside the government house, La Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 13, 2019. According to officials, a man they identify as Francisco Ariel Muñiz tried to enter the government house with a gun in a briefcase. (Argentine Federal Police via AP)

    A van from the Argentine Federal Police Explosion Brigade sits parked outside Congress after bomb threats in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 13, 2019. Bomb threats were received at the annex building of the Chamber of Deputies and in the Casa Rosada, according to the official news agency Télam. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – A man was detained Monday after he tried to walk into Argentina's presidential palace with a pistol while seeking a meeting with the president.

Security agents stopped Francisco Ariel Muñiz when he sought to enter the Casa Rosada — or Pink House — with a .44-caliber Taurus revolver inside a briefcase. Officials said he claimed to have a private audience with President Mauricio Macri.

The man fled, but was detained by presidential security agents at a subway station. Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said that he would be given a medical examination and that the gun was not loaded.

The Telam state news agency later said that explosives experts were sent to a building next to the lower house of Congress and the presidential palace following bomb threats.

Local media then reported that other bomb threats forced an evacuation of the capital's two main train stations.

It was not clear if the incidents were related.