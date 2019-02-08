WATCH YOUR STEP! Man glued to cellphone falls into manhole: report

A Peruvian man, too busy to look up from his cellphone, plummeted into a manhole while walking down a street late Sunday, a report said.

The man reportedly fell into a watery sewer system below and was seriously injured, according to a report.

The haphazard fall was captured on a CCTV camera near a construction site in southeastern Peru.

The footage showed a man glued to his phone while walking down an empty street. He approaches a manhole cordoned off with caution tape before disappearing down below.

The Daily Mail reported that a passerby saw the ordeal and alerted authorities. The man was pulled to safety and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.