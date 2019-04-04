Scottish man is biking around the globe with stray cat by his side

A Scottish man set out on a journey to bike around the globe alone -- until he met an unlikely friend he couldn’t leave behind.

Dean Nicholson, 31, said he quit his job as welder and decided he “wanted to see the world and see what state it’s in.”

He decided to travel via bike so he could get that outdoor experience, The Washington Post reported. While on his journey, he met a cat in the Balkans that just would not leave. He decided to name her Nala for one of the characters in “The Lion King.”

Since then, the two have been inseparable.

“If you’ve got a pet, you know what it’s like,” Nicholson said. “You’re never alone. It’s true companionship.”

A video shared by The Dodo showed footage of Nicholson making room on his bike for Nala so she can accompany him on his trip. Sometimes she perches on his back while he rides his bike.

Nicholson got Nala vaccinated and microchipped. He also got her a pet passport so she could travel with him. The traveler posts his journeys on Instagram. The two are currently in Santorini, an island located in the Aegean Sea. He told The Washington Post that by fall they plan to go to Australia before making their way to Canada.

“I’ll also have seen this cat grow up, which is maybe even more incredible,” he said of Nala.