Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Man found dead at zoo after big cat seen 'holding a shoe in its mouth'

Staff at the Pakistan zoo found a man's body in the big cat's den after seeing a shoe in its mouth

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man in Pakistan was found dead after zoo staff saw that a big cat had a shoe in its mouth.

The incident happened Wednesday at Bahawalpur's Sherbagh Zoo, which is located in the Punjab province, according to CBS News.

Zaheer Anwar, a government official, told media outlets that zoo staff were cleaning when they made the gruesome discovery.

"When they cleaned the zoo and the dens, they found the (animal) holding a shoe in its mouth," Anwar said.

BABY IN ALABAMA MAULED TO DEATH BY FAMILY'S PET 'WOLF-HYBRID'

Tiger walking in zoo

A Sumatran tiger plays with pumpkins during a Halloween-themed photocall at ZSL London Zoo in London, United Kingdom on October 23, 2023.  (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

When staff at the zoo went to check the big cat's den, a body was found.

"The staff got suspicious and then they found a body inside the den," he added.

The government official said they believe the individual possibly jumped into the big cat's den.

"Our assessment so far is that this appears to be a lunatic, because a sensible person would not jump into the den," Anwar said. "You can see that the den is secured. There are stairs behind the den, maybe he jumped from there."

SOUTH CAROLINA DOG RESCUED FROM TIGHT SPOT — A DRYER VENT

One rescue worker who goes by Zafarullah, told media outlets that the victim's legs looked like they were heavily mauled.

"It is yet not known who he is and how he got there. It is being investigated. The body looked several hours old," Zafarullah said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The government official described the big cat with a word that can mean a tiger or leopard in Pakistan.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.