Norway police say man with bow and arrow killed 1, injured several

An investigation is ongoing

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A man killed several people and injured others in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg Wednesday evening, according to local police and reports. 

The suspect has been arrested, police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters. 

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. 

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.  (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

He said, "several people have been injured and several are dead," but declined to provide further details, Reuters reported.  

An investigation is ongoing. 

Kongsberg is about 50 miles southwest of Oslo. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

