Norway police say man with bow and arrow killed 1, injured several

A man killed several people and injured others in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg Wednesday evening, according to local police and reports.

The suspect has been arrested, police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters.

He said, "several people have been injured and several are dead," but declined to provide further details, Reuters reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kongsberg is about 50 miles southwest of Oslo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.