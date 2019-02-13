Man arrested after allegedly stealing van holding $3.8M in cash

A man was arrested in France Tuesday after he allegedly stole a van filled with more than $3.8 million in cash.

Adrien Derbez, 27, was allegedly working Monday with two other employees on their route to deliver cash in a security van, the BBC reported. While making a delivery to a Western Union branch in Aubervilliers, France, the van vanished. The two employees went to deliver the cash when they came outside to find the vehicle and the driver gone.

YELLOW VEST BOXER GOES ON TRIAL IN FRANCE FOR POLICE ATTACK

The van, from the Loomis cash transit company, was discovered a few blocks away from the branch but the cash and driver were gone.

Police asked for the public’s help to find the suspect. On Tuesday, police raided an apartment in Amiens after receiving a tip. Derberz was allegedly trying to escape the residence through a window but officers discovered him “carrying several bags filled with banknotes,” BFMTV reported.

IN FRANCE, FOOTBALLERS FIGHT WORKPLACE BULLYING IN COURT

Three other people were arrested in the investigation, the BBC reported. A large amount of money was recovered and was being counted, a prosecutor said.