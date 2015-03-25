Maldives to hold presidential runoff a day after 1st round to avoid constitutional deadlock

Maldives officials have moved up a possible presidential election runoff for this Sunday, one day after the first round of voting in a bid to avoid a potential constitutional crisis.

Maldives failed to hold a presidential election in two attempts since September and it must have an elected president by Nov. 11, when the current presidential term ends. If no clear winner emerges Saturday, and a runoff originally planned for Nov. 16, the country could face a political deadlock.

The Maldives Supreme Court annulled a Sept. 7 vote saying the voters' register was flawed. Police stopped a second attempt because the candidates did not approve the register.

The Indian Ocean archipelago is under pressure to hold a credible election. U.S. and Britain warn that a failure would damage its reputation.