A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the east coast of Russia early Friday local time, which may generate a tsunami nearly.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake was about 5 miles deep and struck before 5 a.m. local time about 50 miles west of Nikol’skoye.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous waves are possible for coasts within 186 miles of the epicenter along the coasts of Russia.

"Persons located in threatened coastal areas should stay later for information and follow instructions from national and local authorities," the agency said.

There is no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska, the agency added.

Minutes after the initial quake, a magnitude 5.6 aftershock was also reported in the area.

The quake in Russia came nearly three weeks after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook up southcentral Alaska, which continues to register frequent aftershocks. The large earthquake caused millions in damage but no deaths or injuries.

