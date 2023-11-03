Expand / Collapse search
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocks Nepal, is felt in neighboring India

No damage immediately reported in quake near Jumla

Associated Press
Published
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook northwestern Nepal and was felt in neighboring India late Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.6 magnitude quake had a depth of 11.12 miles near the mountain town of Jumla, about 250 miles northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

Nepali flag

The Nepali flag flies over the Phewa Lake, in Thumki, Nepal. (Photo by Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The quake struck just before midnight when many people already were asleep in their homes. Tremors also were felt in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.