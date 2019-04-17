Madeira bus crash kills 28, mostly German tourists

A tour bus crash on the Portuguese island of Madeira has killed 28 people, many of them German tourists, a local official said Wednesday.

Canico Mayor Filipe Sousa told media outlets that 17 women and 11 men were killed when the bus rolled down a steep hillside after veering off a highway east of the capital, Funchal. Public broadcaster RTP reported that 22 others were taken to a hospital in Funchal with injuries "of various severities."

Sousa said the bus was carrying 55 people. Local television showed bodies scattered over the rural hillside next to the Atlantic Ocean.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. People living in the area said the weather was fine at the time of the crash, which unfolded in daylight in the early evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Madeira, approximately 600 miles northwest of the Moroccan coast, has been an autonomous region of Portugal since 1976. It is a popular vacation spot for many Europeans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.