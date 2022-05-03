Expand / Collapse search
Western Ukraine city Lviv hit with explosions, power outages

Lviv, a western Ukraine city, is far from the frontlines of the war

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, in his Telegram page Tuesday, says "explosions were heard in Lviv" and is urging residents to stay in shelters.

Part of the western Ukrainian city is suffering from power outages following the blasts, he added.

A video purportedly showing the aftermath of the explosions, which was posted on Twitter, shows a large cloud of black smoke rising into the sky.

Smoke was seen in Lviv, Ukraine, after the mayor said explosions and power outages hit the city, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Smoke rises after missile strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. 

In Lviv, car alarms went off after the blasts and emergency sirens could be heard, the Associated Press reports.

The city on Monday had a news conference with the country’s top U.S. diplomat, discussing how America planned to reopen its diplomatic presence in Lviv.

Acting United States ambassador to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, smiles as she arrives for her press briefing in Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday, May 2.

It wasn’t immediately clear what was targeted Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.