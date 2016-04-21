Lucky duck pulled from rubble 5 days after Ecuador quake

Rescuers searching through quake-collapsed buildings in Ecuador have found an unusual survivor: A flapping duck that had been buried under a pile of rubble.

The white-and-brown duck has become an instant social media celebrity in a country eager any good news five days after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake flattened large swaths of the country and killed more than 500.

Firefighters were searching for survivors in the ruins of a collapsed structure in the coastal city of Pedernales when they pulled the animal free on Wednesday. Rescuers grinned and cheered as the duck flapped its wings.

The bird spent the night resting and eating bits of papaya.