London terror attacks: Witnesses tell their stories

Witnesses to the terror attack in London Saturday night that left at least seven people dead and dozens injured recalled how a night of dinner with friends or watching a soccer championship turned to carnage.

People who saw the terror incidents at London Bridge, where a van rammed pedestrians, and Borough Market, where assailants stabbed passersby, described a horrific scene of blood and bodies, and told of seeing people fighting off attackers with bottles and chairs, The Guardian reported.

“We thought it was a car accident, but as we got closer we could see a lot of blood and bodies,” one witness, a 25-year-old man who requested anonymity, told The Guardian. “There was a pregnant woman on the right who was severely injured and on the left there was a man being resuscitated, but he started breathing. We don’t know whether the woman survived,” he said.

One witness named Eric told how he saw a white van driving on the sidewalk and people darting out of its way before three men exited the vehicle. He told the BBC: “Three men jumped out of the van and that’s when they started attacking people on the road. As they headed down the stairs, as they were running toward the people, they were shouting, ‘This is for Allah.’

“A woman was staring at them and they started stabbing her,” Eric said.

“I saw a van going on the pedestrian walkway,” Brad Myers, an American vacationing in London who witnessed the London Bridge attack, said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday. Myers said he was taking pictures and was about to take a walk along the Thames River when he saw the commotion.

I saw a truck “roaring through from the north side,” Myers

said. He added that the scene was reminiscent of the truck attack in Nice, France. “I was always on alert that it could happen.”

“It’s crazy to think I was right there,” he said.

Gerard Vowles saw the attack at Borough Market. He was watching the Champions League final at a pub when he heard the attackers, who had descended on a woman, yell “This is for Allah,” before targeting the woman, stabbing her.

"It was horrible. I felt helpless. I'm sad for that poor girl, what they did to her, and I wish I could have done more to help her,” Vowles, 47, told Sky News. He said he ran toward the perpetrators to try to distract them from stabbing the woman. Vowles said one of the attackers chased him.

"It's the most evil thing I've ever seen in my life," he said.

Another witness, Jeff Whitsey, 54, who was in the Mudlark pub, told the Guardian that he witnessed a woman, in her 20s, stagger into the establishment with what appeared to be a neck wound.

“It was a very deep cut. There was blood everywhere … blood was spurting out. It was awful. Absolutely awful.”