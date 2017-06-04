TERRORISM
London terror attacks: What we know so far
Terrorism struck London Saturday after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market.
Here is what we know about the terror attacks so far:
- British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed there were seven dead and 48 injured in the attacks. She added that many of the injured had life-threatening injuries.
- May added that police have thwarted five credible plots since the March attack in Westminster.
- London Metropolitan Police said there were three assailants in the attack. The assailants were in a white van that rammed pedestrians on London Bridge and continued to Borough Market where they stopped and started to stab people near bars and restaurants in the area.
- Police said the assailants were shot and killed. They said they were all wearing hoax explosive vests.
- The identities were not immediately revealed, but witnesses had described the man as of “Mediterranean origin.”
- British police said they arrested 12 people Sunday morning in the east London suburb of Barking over London Bridge attack.
- A neighbor of one of the suspects in the London terror attacks said he was an "affable person" with young children in an interview with Sky News. Damien Pettit said he was someone who had tried to help in the community, including doing work with the homeless. "If it is him, it's not the person we know," he told Sky News.
- London Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said eight police officers fired "an unprecedented number" of bullets at the three men suspected of carrying out the attacks. Rowley said during a news conference on Sunday that the officers fired 50 rounds at the men, striking and wounding a member of the public in the process. The injured civilian's injuries are not believed to be critical and there will be an independent investigation.
- Rowley said police are confident the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there is "clearly more to do" in the investigation.
- France Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron confirmed some French nationals were wounded in the attack.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian is among those killed in the terrorist attack in London. Trudeau said in a statement Sunday he is heartbroken, and that Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack and stands united with the British people.
- A British Transport police officer was seriously injured in the attack. The unidentified officer was one of the first responders to the attack scene. He suffered injuries to his head, leg and face. The injuries were considered non-life threatening.
- An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was also injured in the attack, officials said. The officer sustained "serious injuries," but is not in life-threatening condition, police said.
- DHS Secretary John Kelly told Fox News said this was the fourth or fifth time he has called his British counterpart in the last four months.
- Brad Myers, an American vacationing in London who witnessed the attack, told "FOX & Friends Weekend" he was taking pictures and was about to walk along the Thames River when he saw the commotion. The assault was reminiscent of the truck attack in Nice, France, said Myers, who added: “I was always on alert that it could happen.” “It’s crazy to think I was right there,” he said.
- Security cordons will remain around London Bridge indefinitely, and the public should expect to see increased security measures as authorities investigate the attacks, according to Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley.