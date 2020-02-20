Muslim man stabbed at London mosque: reports

A Muslim man was stabbed at a London mosque during afternoon prayers Thursday, according to police.

The man was taken to a hospital after he was stabbed at London Central Mosque near Regent's Park just after 3 p.m.

"He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital," a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "We await an update on his condition."

Images apparently from the scene posted on Twitter show police holding down a man wearing a red jumpsuit on the mosque floor.

Witnesses said the man who was stabbed is the mosque's muezzin, the person who calls Muslims to pray.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.