London headmaster resigns amid complaints after introducing Critical Race Theory in curriculum: report

The headmaster of an exclusive private school in London has reportedly announced her resignation amid allegations of racist and anti-Semitic incidents at the school since she introduced Critical Race Theory (CRT) into the curriculum last year.

Robin Appleby is leaving her nearly $530,000-a-year position at the American School in London starting in January in order to "focus on her own wellbeing and that of her family," the school told parents in an email last week, the Daily Mail reported.

INDIANA CRITICAL RACE THEORY WHISTLEBLOWER: CLASSES FOUNDED WITH 'RACIAL EQUITY PRIORITY'

The reported resignation follows a deluge of complaints from parents ever since Appleby introduced CRT at the school in the wake of the George Floyd unrest last summer. The school even launched racially segregated after-school clubs, which some parents argued is illegal.

Some Jewish parents also complained of a "culture of fear" at the school, saying their kids were ostracized by their peers following lessons about Israel.

A lawyer representing 26 parents at the school recently issued a complaint to the U.K.’s Department for Education saying the school’s teaching of race relations "has already become so extreme as to amount to a serious, systemic and ongoing breach of the Independent School Standards."

There are also allegations that anti-Semitic remarks were made about Jewish parents at a meeting of the school’s entire faculty of teachers earlier this month, just days before Appleby’s resignation announcement. The governing board of trustees at the school has since launched what a spokesman called the "complaints process" regarding those claims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Teachers did not refer to parents by any of the words you’ve mentioned," the spokesman told the outlet. "However, Mrs. Appleby and the school were concerned that the question contrasting the responses to racism and anti-Semitism could cause offense to members of the community, and this was addressed immediately."

"We are committed to building and sustaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive school community and firmly believe this will lead to a better future for all our children," the spokesman added.