Libya: Sudan president not to attend EU-AU summit

Libya's foreign minister said Sunday that Sudan's president, who is under indictment for war crimes, will not attend the EU-African summit in Tripoli, avoiding a possible walkout by the Europeans.

Moussa Koussa told The Associated Press that Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir will instead attend the meeting of the African Union's Peace and Security Council.

"We have asked President al-Bashir not to attend the EU-African summit because of the tremendous efforts exerted by Libya to host the summit and not to ruin it because of the Europeans threat not to attend if President al-Bashir showed."

A Spanish official had earlier said that the 27 members of the EU had agreed to stand up and walk out if the Sudanese president appeared at the joint summit.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with government policy.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for al-Bashir for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Darfur.

