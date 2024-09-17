Lebanon explosions: Hezbollah apparently targeted as pagers detonate, dozens reported hurt

Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday, injuring dozens of people, in an apparent targeting of Hezbollah members, according to a state media report.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that in Beirut’s southern suburbs and other areas "the handheld pagers system was detonated using advanced technology, and dozens of injuries were reported." It wasn't immediately clear if people were killed.

A security source in Lebanon told Reuters that the pagers were carried by members of Hezbollah. A Hezbollah official, speaking to the outlet on condition of anonymity, described the incident as a detonation that was the 'biggest security breach' during the nearly year-long war with Israel.

A Hezbollah official said that at least 150 people, including members of the group, were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when the pagers they were carrying exploded.

Photos and videos from Beirut’s southern suburbs circulating on social media and in local media showed people lying on the pavement with wounds on their hands or near their pants pockets.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.