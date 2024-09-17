Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Middle East

Lebanon explosions: Hezbollah apparently targeted as pagers detonate, dozens reported hurt

Handheld pagers explode in Lebanon, injuring dozens

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday, injuring dozens of people, in an apparent targeting of Hezbollah members, according to a state media report.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that in Beirut’s southern suburbs and other areas "the handheld pagers system was detonated using advanced technology, and dozens of injuries were reported." It wasn't immediately clear if people were killed.

A security source in Lebanon told Reuters that the pagers were carried by members of Hezbollah. A Hezbollah official, speaking to the outlet on condition of anonymity, described the incident as a detonation that was the 'biggest security breach' during the nearly year-long war with Israel.

A Hezbollah official said that at least 150 people, including members of the group, were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when the pagers they were carrying exploded. 

HEZBOLLAH'S NEIGHBORS: ISRAELI BORDER COMMUNITY UNDER CONSTANT ATTACK FROM TERROR GROUP

Civil Defense first-responders carry a wounded man

Civil Defense first-responders carry a wounded man whose handheld pager exploded at al-Zahraa hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Photos and videos from Beirut’s southern suburbs circulating on social media and in local media showed people lying on the pavement with wounds on their hands or near their pants pockets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.