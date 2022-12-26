Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan
Published

At least 17 dead, 93 injured from heavy snow in Japan

Many of Japan's casualties were the result of accidents related to removing snow from roofs

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least 17 people in Japan are dead and 93 have been injured as a result of heavy snow.

The numbers were from Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency Monday morning. They were up from 11 dead on Saturday.

Officials warned residents to exercise caution while removing snow from their homes. Many of the recent deaths occurred when people fell while getting snow off of their roofs when snow fell onto them from their roofs.

This included a woman in her 70s who was found under a pile of snow at her home in Nagai, about 180 miles north of Tokyo.

WESTERN NY DEATH TOLL CONTINUES TO CLIMB AS WINTER STORM RAGES ON

Residents remove snow during heavy snow Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

Residents remove snow during heavy snow Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

The snow was so heavy in the northern part of the country that it knocked down an electric power transmission tower, resulting in roughly 20,000 people not having power on Christmas morning. Officials said most of the affected area regained power later that day.

BLIZZARD WARNINGS IN EFFECT AS WINTER STORM HITS PLAINS, MIDWEST, FORECASTERS ADVISE TO ‘AVOID TRAVEL’

Nagoya castle is covered with snow on a winter day in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture, central Japan, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

Nagoya castle is covered with snow on a winter day in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture, central Japan, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The weather also resulted in transportation setbacks. Dozens of planes and trains had their trips suspended on Sunday. Delivery delays could also hold up shipments of mochi from Niigata, a customary part of New Year's meals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 