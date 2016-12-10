Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 4, 2017

Latino Spotlights of the Week

Bryan Llenas
By Bryan Llenas, | Fox News
Traveling the Mayan Riviera

Traveling the Mayan Riviera

The region offers plenty of attractions for visitors, including water parks, Mayan ruins, great food, and outdoor activities. Read full story here.

Bryan Llenas currently serves as a National Correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC) based in New York. Click here for more information on Bryan Llenas. Follow him on Twitter @BryanLlenas.