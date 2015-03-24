Landslides and floods triggered by storm leave at least 29 dead, 10 missing in Philippines

next Image 1 of 2

Officials say flash floods and landslides triggered by Tropical Storm Jangmi left at least 29 people dead and 10 missing in the Philippines, including in areas still recovering from last year's Typhoon Haiyan.

Jangmi, packing winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour and gusts of 80 kph (50 mph), dumped heavy rains Monday on southern Mindanao Island, where floods destroyed bridges and highways, sending thousands of residents to evacuation centers. The storm then pushed its way through eastern and central islands, where most of the deaths occurred Tuesday.

Mayor Stephanie Uy-Tan says 12 people died when a landslide buried two vans and six houses near a mountainside highway in eastern Catbalogan City. She says voices could still be heard from one of the vans and rescue efforts are ongoing.