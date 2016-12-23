Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 23, 2016

LA NOTA LOCA: Off-Duty Houston Firefighter Puts Out Blaze With ... Beer

By | Fox News
MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 19: A waitress carries beer mugs at the Schottenhamel beer tent on September 19, 2009 in Munich, Germany. Oktoberfest is Germany's and the world largest fair. About six million people attend the sixteen-day festival during late September and early October. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 19: A waitress carries beer mugs at the Schottenhamel beer tent on September 19, 2009 in Munich, Germany. Oktoberfest is Germany's and the world largest fair. About six million people attend the sixteen-day festival during late September and early October. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images) (2009 Getty Images)

What to do when a beer truck catches on fire?

Put the fire out with beer, of course.

That is what an off-duty Houston firefighter did a few days ago.

Fire Capt. Craig Moreau and his wife were driving home Monday night after a trip to Austin when they came upon an 18-wheeler on fire. Moreau and the trucker, whose brake problems started the fire, tried using a small extinguisher.

Moreau says he thought the fire was out, but then noticed the blaze had flared up after crawling under the truck to check.

More On This...

The firefighter then asked the driver what he was hauling. When he learned it was beer, he had his solution.

Both men began shaking and spraying cans of beer on the blaze, and the fire went out.

No injuries were reported.

Based on reporting by The Associated Press.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino