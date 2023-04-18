Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Putin visits Ukraine for meetings in Russian-occupied Kherson, Luhansk regions, Kremlin says

The trip was Putin’s second visit to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine since the invasion began in Feb. 2022

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine in video released Tuesday by the Kremlin. (Russian Pool via APTN)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the headquarters of where Russian troops are fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

In a video released by the Kremlin early Tuesday, Putin can be seen visiting the command post for Russian forces in the southern Kherson region. The Russian president can also be seen meeting with top military officials and having discussions.

Putin then traveled via helicopter to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in the Luhansk region, where he heard reports about the situation there.

Russia took both the Kherson and Luhansk regions under its control along with the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in September. Ukraine has sharply criticized the seizure of its land. Most of the world also recognized the move as illegal annexation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, commander of the Dnieper Group of Forces, during his visit to the headquarters of the "Dnieper" army group in the Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image taken from handout video released on April 18, 2023. (Kremlin.ru/Handout via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin disembarks a helicopter as he visits the headquarters of the "Dnieper" army group in the Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image taken from handout video released on April 18, 2023.  (Kremlin.ru/Handout via REUTERS)

The footage released by the Kremlin has not been independently verified.

The trip was Putin’s second visit to the Russian military-occupied Ukrainian territories since the invasion began in Feb. 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the national guard headquarters in the Luhansk Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image taken from handout video released on April 18, 2023. (Kremlin.ru/Handout via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the headquarters of the "Dnieper" army group in the Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image taken from handout video released on April 18, 2023. (Kremlin.ru/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine's defense ministry released an image later Tuesday saying President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Donetsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops in the Donetsk region, in a photo released Tuesday, April 18, 2023, by the country's defense ministry. (Ukraine's Ministry of Defense)

According to the Ukrainian government, Russia has lost over 183,000 troops in the war.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.