©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kim Yo Jong claims North Korea will ‘never sit face to face’ with US again

Kim Yo Jong said there would be no face-to-face meetings between North Korea and the US

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Powerful North Korean official Kim Yo Jong claimed Thursday that her nation was not even considering meeting with the U.S. face to face on any issues.

Yo Jong released a harsh statement in reaction to U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who joined representatives of many other nations in condemning North Korea's recent launch of a military spy satellite.

"I deplore the fact that the UNSC, at which the purpose and principle of the UN Charter have to be strictly respected, is being turned into a land of lawlessness where the sovereignty of independent states is wantonly violated, extreme double standards are imprudently applied and injustice and high-handed practices are rampant due to the U.S. and some forces following it, and strongly denounce and reject it," Yo Jong said.

NORTH KOREA CLOSES ADDITIONAL EMBASSIES AMID SUSPECTED FINANCIAL ISSUES

Kim Yo Jong

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)

She continued, "The whole course of the open meeting of the UNSC over the DPRK's reconnaissance satellite launch, convened at the gangster-like demand of the U.S. and its followers, clearly proves how weak, false and absurd are the unreasonable arguments of some UN member states denying the DPRK's sovereign rights."

Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, is believed to be one of the most powerful diplomats in North Korea.

Her statement was released by the Korean Central News Agency, a state-run media outlet.

NORTH KOREA ACKNOWLEDGES VOTES AGAINST SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1956

Linda Thomas-Greenfield

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East and the Israel-Hamas war at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Thomas-Greenfield expressed at the UNSC meeting that she would like to see communications between the two nations re-established, even in a limited capacity.

The ambassador said North Korea could "choose the time and the topic." for discussions with U.S. leadership, Thomas-Greenfield said.

However, Yo Jong pushed back on the U.S.'s invitation, declaring that the Kim regime had no interest in an in-person meeting.

North Korea South Korea border crossing

South Korean soldiers walk at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

"The sovereignty of an independent state can never be an agenda item for negotiations, and therefore, the DPRK will never sit face to face with the U.S. for that purpose," Yo Jong said in the KCNA statement.

Yo Jong's comments are an unambiguous ramification of the Biden administration's deteriorating relationship with the hermetic nation.

Former President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to set foot in the Demilitarized Zone with Kim Jong Un. The in-person meeting was considered a breakthrough in global politics, but the international relationship soured after Trump's loss in 2020.

