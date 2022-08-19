Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

Kim Jong Un's sister tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' about nuclear disarmament deal

Kim Yo Jong compared South Korea's offer to trading 'destiny for corn cake'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Yo Jong, sister and right-hand woman to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, told the president of South Korea to "shut his mouth" after being offered economic support in exchange for a reduction in the north's nuclear armament. 

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has proposed a radical plan to bring North Korea into the international fold by offering economic aid and support for the population if the dictatorship begins disarming their nuclear weapon stockpile. 

Kim Yo Jong responded viciously to the proposition, calling the proposition "nonsense."

"It would have been more favorable for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he had nothing better to say," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement.

NORTH KOREAN SOLDIERS IN UKRAINE WOULD BE LOGISTICAL ‘MESS’ PUTIN WON'T ‘ALLOW’: RUSSIA EXPERT

(Getty Images)

"No one barters its destiny for corn cake," she mocked.

Kim Yo Jong has risen to international prominence over the last few years as the pitbull of North Korean foreign affairs.

Her candid and blunt statements often contrast with her brother's recent diplomatic approach to adversarially nations.

SOUTH KOREA DETECTS SHOTS APPARENTLY LAUNCHED BY NORTH KOREA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony to break ground for building 10,000 homes, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony to break ground for building 10,000 homes, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim Jong Un declared "victory" over the coronavirus on Thursday, even as his sister announced the North Korean leader suffered from a "high fever" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kim blamed the outbreak on South Korea and vowed to retaliate against their neighbor. Kim Yo Jong did not outright confirm that her brother had the virus, but said he was "seriously ill" and had a "high fever."

"Even though he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not lie down for a moment thinking about the people he had to take care of until the end in the face of the anti-epidemic war," she said on North Korean television.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com