Kenya: Rwanda's most wanted not in the country

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenyan government says statements by the U.S. and a U.N. tribunal that an alleged mastermind of the Rwandan genocide is hiding in Kenya are misleading and acts of bad faith.

In a statement issued Wednesday, five Kenyan Cabinet ministers and the Attorney General say investigations have shown that businessman Felicien Kabuga is not in Kenya. Kabuga is wanted for financing and inciting killers during the 1994 genocide, in which at least 500,000 people died.

Stephen Rapp, the U.S. envoy for war crime, has said he believes Kabuga is in the country.

The Tanzania-based International Criminal Tribunal for the Rwandan genocide has also said that Kabuga is in Kenya.