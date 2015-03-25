Kenya blasts US over updated travel warning

Kenya has sharply criticized a decision by the United States to issue an updated travel advisory for the country in the wake of the deadly attack on an upscale mall in the capital Nairobi.

A statement issued by Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday condemned the travel warning, saying it is "unnecessary and uncalled for."

The U.S. State Department released the updated advisory on Friday that made reference to the September 21 terrorist attack on the Westgate Mall in Nairobi that left at least 67 people dead, including several foreigners. The State Department says five Americans were injured in the attack.

The advisory warned Americans to take caution in light ongoing terrorist threats and the high rate of violent crime in some areas.