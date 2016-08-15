Jordan writer held over cartoon deemed offensive to Islam

A prosecutor has slapped a gag order on the case of a Jordanian writer who was arrested after posting a cartoon deemed offensive to Islam.

Nahed Hattar was arrested Saturday after sharing the cartoon on social media. The drawing of unclear origin depicts God in paradise, being treated as a servant by an Arab man who lounges in bed with two women and asks for wine.

Journalist Saed Hattar, a relative, said Monday that his cousin posted the cartoon to illustrate what he views as the twisted religious views of Islamic State extremists. Saed Hattar says his cousin deleted the post after many angry responses.

Jordan is an overwhelmingly Muslim and deeply conservative country.

The Amman prosecutor's office banned further reporting in a statement published Monday, citing public safety concerns.