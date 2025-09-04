Jazz musician cancelled for supporting 50 remaining hostages in Gaza at festival: 'I'm not a politician'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Berlin swing musician David Hermlin says he is facing cancellation after being excluded from some of Europe’s leading jazz festivals and accused of intimidation at a meeting organized by a pro-Palestinian group.



The 25-year-old told Fox News Digital his only actions were asking two questions and wearing a yellow pin in solidarity with hostages still held in Gaza.



"I didn’t harass or intimidate anyone. I merely asked two questions I thought were legitimate," Hermlin said.

Known on social media as "Daveetheewave," Hermlin has built a reputation not just for his music but for his image. He dresses in authentic 1930s fashion, complete with slicked-back hair, vintage microphone and a charcoal gray suit that looks plucked from a Fred Astaire film.



The look fits the sound. He sings classics like "Let’s Fall in Love" backed by his own big band, The Swing Dance Orchestra, that recreates the golden era of swing down to the last detail. His yellow ribbon pin, worn neatly on the lapel of that tailored suit, stood out at this year’s festival and became a flashpoint in the controversy.

Hermlin’s experience raises questions about free speech in the entertainment world. He frames his case as part of a broader historical pattern of exclusion.



"What kind of a world is this now that before I can play at a festival, I have to make a political statement? It’s a music festival, not a political festival," he said.



The Herräng Dance Camp in Sweden is considered one of the world’s most recognized swing festivals. At this year’s gathering, a group called Jazz with Palestine held an open meeting. Hermlin was performing as a drummer with another ensemble, not his own orchestra.



He later learned that organizers not only excluded him from that group’s jam sessions but made it clear they would not consider booking his personal projects, like The Swing Dance Orchestra.



"I went with the sole intention to just listen to their concerns and, if possible, have a dialogue," Hermlin explained.

At the Jazz with Palestine meeting, Hermlin asked two questions. He wanted to know where monetary donations would be directed and what the lyrics of the Arabic song used for choreography meant. The exchange later prompted complaints about his "intimidating presence."



"The first question was, if I want to donate some money, where are the donations going?" Hermlin recalled. "The second was, what’s the meaning of the Arabic song? They said they didn’t know. I asked, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to know before filming a choreography?’"



He said he was stunned when a board member told him some attendees were uncomfortable.

Hermlin also faced criticism for wearing a small yellow lapel pin, which symbolizes solidarity with the 50 hostages still held by Hamas. Festivalgoers suggested the pin was inflammatory or political propaganda. Hermlin rejects that characterization.



"People pointed at my yellow pin and said, ‘Maybe people are aggressive because of your pin." I asked them, ’Do you know what it means?' They said no," he said. "This pin is about the hostages. It’s not about the IDF or the government. It’s about empathy."

After Herräng, Hermlin said other festivals began dropping him from their lineups while keeping his band. "I’m the only one being excluded. Not the band, just me," he said. "A festival told me, ‘don’t take it personally, you’ll get a cancellation fee.’ But how is that not personal?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Jazz with Palestine for comment but did not receive a response. On its website and social media, the group describes itself as a movement of jazz and swing dancers across Europe that uses music, dance and political action to stand with the Palestinian people.



Its mission statement says the group raises awareness and funds and that jazz is rooted in the "fight against racial and colonial oppression." The group has recently promoted fundraising efforts for humanitarian groups in Gaza and announced plans for social dance events and educational forums.

Hermlin says the treatment reminds him of both the McCarthy era and his own family’s history in Berlin during the 1930s. He also points to the swing world’s history of exclusion.



"It reminds me of the McCarthy era, when artists were pressed to declare if they were communists. If you said yes, you were boycotted," he said. "They did this in front of photos of Norma Miller, Frankie Manning and the Nicholas Brothers, artists excluded in the 1930s. How ironic is that?"

He also cites Benny Goodman, the Jewish clarinetist who became the "King of Swing" and defied segregation by hiring Black musicians such as Teddy Wilson, Lionel Hampton and Charlie Christian.

"As Benny Goodman showed in the 1930s, swing is about inclusion. That’s its very soul," Hermlin said.

Despite the fallout, Hermlin vows to keep playing.

"I had no choice but to speak up. Music should unite and not divide," he said.



"I never wanted to be dragged into politics. I’m a swing musician, not a politician — my instrument is the drums, not a political statement.



"My way of fighting back is to keep swinging. That’s what I’ll do. I always end my concerts by saying, ‘Don’t forget, keep swinging.’ And I mean it."