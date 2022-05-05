Expand / Collapse search
Japan
Published

Japan to add 140 individuals to Russian sanction list: PM Kishida

Kishida met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that same day to emphasize unit among G7 countries

Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that 140 individuals would be added to a Russian asset freeze list while an export ban will be expanded to Russian military firms.

UK, JAPAN LEADERS MEET WITH SECURITY, RUSSIA ON AGENDA

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves at the media as he leaves after his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. 

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves at the media as he leaves after his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022.  (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Kishida, speaking in London via a translator after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, added that now was the time for the Group of Seven leading nations to solidify its unity.

