Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jamaica

Jamaican politician charged with abducting, raping teenage girl

Tyrone Guthrie, 45, allegedly assaulted 16-year-old victim at his home

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A government official in Jamaica was arrested and charged with abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl, police said Tuesday.

60 PRIMARY SCHOOLCHILDREN IN JAMAICA HOSPITALIZED AFTER EATING RAINBOW-COLORED CANNABIS CANDY

Tyrone Guthrie, 45, is councilor of the Truro division in the parish of Westmoreland and was charged after turning himself into police on Monday.

Jamaican flag

The Jamaican flag is seen flying over the U.K.s Raydale Park. (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Authorities said the girl went to Guthrie’s home in June to help do his hair and was allegedly raped after she was prevented from leaving upon finishing the job.

Guthrie could not be immediately reached for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The People’s National Party has removed Guthrie from his position.