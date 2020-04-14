Italy records fewest new coronavirus cases in a month

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Italy fell Tuesday to its lowest level in a month.

Italy’s civil protection agency is reporting 2,972 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which is the fewest since March 13, when 2,547 cases were reported, according to the Associated Press.

The statistic comes two days after Italy posted its lowest daily total of deaths in three weeks.

Italian officials reported Sunday that there had been 431 deaths over a 24-hour period, the lowest number since March 19.

But that number crept back up Tuesday, as there were 602 new deaths – leading to an total of 21,067 since the pandemic started spreading across Italy.

