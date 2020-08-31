Boat explosion in Italian port sends woman flying through air, video shows

A boat exploded during its refueling at an Italian port last week and sent a woman onboard flying through the air and into the sea.

Security cameras at the port of Ponza, an island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, recorded the moment of the Aug. 26 blast.

The woman was standing at the stern when she passed a fuel hose back to a gas station attendant who was helping to refuel the boat. The blast catapulted the woman off the boat and into the water while the attendant jumped in the water to avoid the flames.

Moments later, the video shows the woman’s husband and daughter jump off the boat and into the water to escape the burning vessel. A second attendant rushed to move the fuel hose away from the boat as another explosion is heard.

The family escaped the explosion without serious injuries. The woman and her husband had only some bruises, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Fuel may have spilled onto the still-warm engine resulting in the explosion, according to Rome paper Il Messaggero.

Italian police and the coast guard were investigating.