World
Published

Italian police dog sniffs out jaw-dropping stash in suitcase

An investigation has been launched into an apparent cash-smuggling attempt foiled near Florence by a police K-9

Jamie Joseph
By Jamie Joseph | Fox News
Italian police dog foils cash-smuggling attempt, discovers over $1 million in suitcases at bus station

Italian police say a cash-smuggling operation was thwarted when a police dog in a bus station in a small town near Florence sniffed out a stash of millions of euros in two suitcases uncovered Wednesday, the agency shared on social media.

police dog searches bus luggage compartment

Authorities in the Guardia di Finanza — an Italian police agency focused on financial crimes —seized €1,075,600 in currency, or approximately $1.18 million. 

Elio, a black Labrador, led police officers to the stash during a routine bus inspection in Scandicci, a small town in northern Italy. The luggage belonged to an unnamed Chinese national living in Italy.

'IMPROVISED AND ATROCIOUS': ITALY LOOKS TO LEAVE CHINA DEAL, REVERSING DECISION OF PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT

Italian police officer stands outside a police car

An Italian State Police officer looks on at a checkpoint on March 10, 2020, in Milan, Italy.  (Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

The resident was unable to provide an account for where the funds came from, so law enforcement officials temporarily detained the individual due to monetary regulations, BBC reported.

A formal investigation into the incident was launched Wednesday. 

In May, another Italian police dog in Gioia Tauro sniffed out three tons of cocaine in 70 banana-shipping containers traveling from Ecuador.

bag full of European cash

On Wednesday, near Florence, €1,075,600 ($1,177,437) was found stashed in two suitcases at a bus station in a cash-smuggling attempt. (Guardia di Finanza)

Recently, Italy has seen a growing trend of so-called unlicensed Chinese shadow bankers working for Italian drug syndicates, Reuters reported in April. These interactions often involve trafficking in suitcases filled with cash.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 