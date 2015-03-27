Israeli, Turkish diplomats named to UN probe into deadly raid on flotilla

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. has named representatives of Israel and Turkey to a high-profile panel that will look into Israel's deadly commando raid on a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced Saturday the panel will include Israeli diplomat Joseph Ciechanover and Turkish diplomat Ozdem Sanberk.

The panel will be chaired by former New Zealand Prime Minister Geoffrey Palmer, and its vice-chairman will be outgoing Colombian President Alvaro Uribe.

They plan to meet for the first time Tuesday and are expected to submit an initial report in mid-September.

Officials say the panel will review the the circumstances surrounding the May 31 attack in which Israeli commandos tried to prevent pro-Palestinian activists from breaking Israel's blockade of Gaza.

Eight Turks and one Turkish-American were killed during the raid.