Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Israeli soldiers reported killed, first in Gaza since ground incursion began

The IDF has greatly expanded its ground operations in Gaza and is fighting Hamas on home turf

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
IDF engaging with Hamas inside Gaza tunnels Video

IDF engaging with Hamas inside Gaza tunnels

FOX News’ Trey Yingst reports on the latest in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israel Defense Forces say that two Israeli soldiers were killed during fighting on Tuesday, the first such casualties in Gaza since Israel began its ground operations there.

Until this week, Israel had largely relied on airstrikes and artillery to retaliate against Hamas' massacre in Israel on October 7. The IDF began expanded ground operations this week, however, and troops are now confronted with the deadly task of clearing out Hamas tunnels and other fortified positions.

The two deceased soldiers were both 20 years old. At least two other Israeli soldiers were wounded in the same fighting.

Israeli leaders have vowed to destroy Hamas in Gaza entirely. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed calls for a cease-fire in a speech on Monday.

NYU STUDENT ADMITS TEARING DOWN ISRAELI HOSTAGE POSTERS, BLAMES ‘MISPLACED ANGER’

Israeli soldiers near Gaza Strip

Israeli Defense Forces say that two Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting on Tuesday, the first such casualties in Gaza since Israel began its ground operations there. (AP/Tsafrir Abayov)

"Calls for a cease-fire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen," Netanyahu said. 

"Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war. A war for our common future," he continued. "Today we draw a line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism. It is a time for everyone to decide where they stand. Israel will stand against the forces of barbarism until victory. I hope and pray that civilized nations everywhere will back this fight." 

HARVARD STUDENT ORGANIZATIONS CLAIM ISRAEL ‘ENTIRELY RESPONSIBLE’ FOR GAZA ATTACKS

Netanyahu Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

Israeli forces entered the second stage of their conflict with Hamas this week, greatly expanding ground operations within the Gaza Strip. Military officials have warned that the war will be long and difficult. 

REP. JAYAPAL WARNS PRESIDENT BIDEN, SAYS HE NEEDS TO BE ‘CAREFUL’ ABOUT SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL

Netanyahu also said Monday that the "horrors that Hamas perpetrated on Oct. 7 remind us that we will not realize the promise of a better future unless we, the civilized world, are willing to fight the barbarians."

gaza war 2014

Israel has entered the second stage of its war against Hamas. (NurPhoto/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Because the barbarians are willing to fight us. And their goal is clear — shatter that promising future, destroy all that we cherish and usher in a world of fear and darkness," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

As of Tuesday, as many as 9,900 people have been killed in the war on both sides, including at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 32 Americans.  

Fox News' Trey Yingst contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.