Israeli PM, military leaders hold emergency meeting amid possible direct Iranian attack

Senior Israeli leaders held a meeting Friday amid growing concerns of a possible, direct attack from Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, U.S. CENTCOM Commander, General Michael Erik Kurilla and the Israeli security echelon at the Hatzor Israeli Air Force base, where they discussed the possible attack.

The meeting came just days after Iran’s supreme leader threatened to launch a direct assault on the U.S. ally and as Iran and Israel have traded verbal barbs this week over a possible attack and subsequent retaliation.

"We discussed the close cooperation between the United States and Israel, between our defense establishments and our miliaries," Gallant said after the meeting. "Our enemies think that they can pull apart Israel and the United States, but the opposite is true, they are bringing us together and strengthening our ties. We stand shoulder to shoulder."

IRAN’S LEADER SAYS 4 THREATENING WORDS TO ISRAEL, BLASTS THE US AND WEST FOR 'DISASTER' IN GAZA

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief of the General Staff MG. Amir Baram, Director of the Policy Bureau Dror Shalom, and Military Secretary BG. Guy Markizano.

"I am certain that the world sees the true face of Iran, the terrorist body that incites terror attacks across the Middle East, and funds Hamas, Hezbollah, and additional forces [proxies], and now also threatens the State of Israel," Gallant also said after the meeting.

He added: "We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground and in the air, in close cooperation with our partners, and we will know how to respond."

The current feud stems from an attack on Iran’s consulate in Syria earlier this month, which left 12 people dead, including seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard members. Israel has not acknowledged any involvement in the airstrike.

Last week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge against Israel following the destruction of the Damascus consulate, calling the attack a "cowardly crime" and said it would "not go unanswered."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday conveyed to the U.S., through intermediary Oman, that Iran would take action. He said his country would seek to do so in a way that would avoid major escalation and not act hastily, Reuters reported.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a statement threatening to take action against Israel.

The threat came during a prayer ceremony celebrating the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. During his remarks, he promised to hold Israel accountable for the airstrike that demolished Iran’s consulate in Syria on April 1.

The strike killed two Iranian generals and five officers, according to Iranian officials.

"When they attacked our consulate area, it was like they attacked our territory," Khamenei said. "The evil regime must be punished, and it will be punished."

NETANYAHU NOT CONSULTED ON STRIKE THAT KILLED HAMAS LEADER'S 3 SONS, ISRAELI MEDIA REPORTS

Khamenei did not elaborate on the way Iran would retaliate.

Immediately after the remark, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted a tweet vowing that Israel would respond if Iran attacks.

"If Iran attacks from its own territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran," Katz said on X.

Such an attack would be seen as an escalation of Israel’s current war with Hamas, an Iranian ally that governs in Gaza, in which over 30,000 people have died. Israel also maintains a tense feud with Hezbollah, another Iranian facilitator that regularly attacks Israel from Lebanon.

ISRAEL VOWS TO STRIKE BACK AFTER WARNINGS OF IRANIAN ATTACK, SAYS ENEMIES ‘WILL BE MET WITH A STRONG DEFENSE’

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department restricted travel for government employees and their family members outside of major cities in Israel as concerns of an attack remain high.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has posted a message on its website saying "Out of an abundance of caution, U.S. government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice."

It added that "the security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events."

When asked about the new U.S. travel advisory on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "We have seen Iran making public threats against Israel in the past few days."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Israel's in a very tough neighborhood and have been monitoring the security situation. You saw us slightly adjust our travel warnings at the beginning of this conflict. And we conduct ongoing assessments all the time about the situation on the ground," he added.

Iran does not formally recognize Israel and regularly supports anti-Israeli terror and militant groups.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken, Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.