Israeli newspaper asks if Marie Kondo can 'fix the Israeli-Palestinian mess'

An Israeli newspaper is wondering if Netflix star Marie Kondo can tidy up more than just a home.

Haaretz, a news outlet headquartered in Tel Aviv, published an article on Tuesday asking if Kondo could "fix the Israeli-Palestinian mess" — a conflict that's plagued Israelis and Palestinians for decades.

In the Netflix show "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," the 34-year-old from Japan helps homeowners "transform" their space by teaching them the "KonMarie Method," which involves six rules that encourage tidying up by category, not location — and, most popularly, questioning whether or not their items "spark joy."

Referred to as a "Japanese Mary Poppins," the author pondered what Kondo's method could bring to the West Bank.

"I can already imagine her talking to them about compartmentalizing Jerusalem by keeping similar items (you know, Jews, Arabs) in separate areas; uncluttering the West Bank by removing some settlements; and then finally getting around to sorting out that neglected storage space down in Gaza," author Adrian Hennigan wrote.

"So, Marie, up for a challenge?" Hennigan continued. "Just two things: You may need to rethink some of your more radical ideas on book disposal for the People of the Book, and let us know in advance if we should categorize our gas masks as clothing, komono (miscellaneous) or sentimental according to your KonMari method."

At the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are conflicting claims to east Jerusalem. Israel captured the area, home to the city's most sensitive religious sites, in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it, claiming the entire city as its capital. But the annexation is not internationally recognized, and the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

