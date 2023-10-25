Israel withholding visas for UN officials after Hamas comments: 'Teach them a lesson'

Tensions between Israel and the United Nations are heightened after a series of comments about Hamas led to U.N. visas being denied.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Tuesday during a meeting of the Security Council the terrorist attacks against Israel Oct. 7 "did not happen in a vacuum."

Supporters of Israel took offense to the assertion, and critics claimed the U.N. was blaming the Jewish state for the slaughter of its own civilians by Hamas.

The Israeli government immediately demanded Guterres resign and further escalated the feud by denying visas to U.N. officials.

"We will refuse to grant visas to U.N. representatives," said Israeli U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan. "We have already refused to give one to Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths.

"It’s time to teach them a lesson."

Erdan, who described Guterres’ remarks as "shocking" before calling for his resignation, doubled down Wednesday on his call for Guterres to step down.

"It is a disgrace to the U.N. that the secretary-general does not retract his words and is not even able to apologize for what he said yesterday. He must resign," Erdan said Wednesday in a statement.

Over the 19 days of war since Oct. 7, the Hamas-run Health Ministry claims at least 5,791 Palestinians have been killed and 16,297 wounded.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas, and 222 Israelis and foreigners were taken captive in Gaza.

Four people have been released so far.

