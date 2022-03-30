Israel: Terror group claims responsibility for motorcyclist gunman who killed 5 people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A terror group has released a video claiming responsibility for a shooting incident in a Tel Aviv suburb that killed at least five Israelis Tuesday.

The attack is the third in recent days — each carried out by Arab citizens of Israel who became radicalized by Islamic extremists. The most recent attack was believed to have been carried out by a 27-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank, who was shot dead by Bnei Brak police following the assault.

Shortly after the attack, Al-Aqsa Brigades' organization, the military wing of Fatah — a Palestinian nationalist political party — released a video claiming responsibility.

The video also included a statement in Hebrew, directly threatening Israel’s societal structure.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared that Israel "stands before a wave of murderous Arab terrorism" but that his government would seek to eliminate it "with perseverance, stubbornness and an iron fist."

Bennett, who became Prime Minister in June 2021, also called an emergency meeting with security officials within his administration.

Two police officers were shot and killed in Hadera two days ago and another four people were killed during a stabbing spree last week in Beersheba.

Israeli authorities are still investigating whether the incidents are coordinated attacks or if the perpetrators attacked independently.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who governs the West Bank, also condemned the most recent attack.

The murder of Israeli and Palestinian civilians "only leads to further deterioration of the situation and instability, which we all strive to achieve, especially as we are approaching the holy month of Ramadan and Christian and Jewish holidays," he said.

Wanton violence also "confirms that permanent, comprehensive and just peace is the shortest way to provide security and stability for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.