Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel
Published

Israel: Terror group claims responsibility for motorcyclist gunman who killed 5 people

Israeli authorities are still investigating whether the incident and others like it are coordinated attacks

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Biden admin, Israel continue to butt heads on Iran nuclear deal Video

Biden admin, Israel continue to butt heads on Iran nuclear deal

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner reports on the historic significance of the Negev Summit, a meeting between Israel, Arab countries, and Secretary of State Blinken, on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A terror group has released a video claiming responsibility for a shooting incident in a Tel Aviv suburb that killed at least five Israelis Tuesday.

The attack is the third in recent days — each carried out by Arab citizens of Israel who became radicalized by Islamic extremists. The most recent attack was believed to have been carried out by a 27-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank, who was shot dead by Bnei Brak police following the assault.

ISRAEL SHOOTING: GUNMAN OPENS FIRE IN TEL AVIV SUBURB, KILLS FIVE PEOPLE BEFORE BEING SHOT BY POLICE

Shortly after the attack, Al-Aqsa Brigades' organization, the military wing of Fatah — a Palestinian nationalist political party — released a video claiming responsibility.  

A member of Israeli Zaka Rescue and Recovery team cleans blood and human remains from the site where a gunman opened fire in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

A member of Israeli Zaka Rescue and Recovery team cleans blood and human remains from the site where a gunman opened fire in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

The video also included a statement in Hebrew, directly threatening Israel’s societal structure.

SHOOTING IN ISRAEL KILLS TWO POLICE OFFICERS AMID HISTORIC U.S.-MIDEAST SUMMIT

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared that Israel "stands before a wave of murderous Arab terrorism" but that his government would seek to eliminate it "with perseverance, stubbornness and an iron fist."

Police secure the site where a gunman opened fire in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Police secure the site where a gunman opened fire in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Bennett, who became Prime Minister in June 2021, also called an emergency meeting with security officials within his administration.

Two police officers were shot and killed in Hadera two days ago and another four people were killed during a stabbing spree last week in Beersheba.

Israeli authorities are still investigating whether the incidents are coordinated attacks or if the perpetrators attacked independently.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who governs the West Bank, also condemned the most recent attack.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand near the covered body of a shooting victim in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand near the covered body of a shooting victim in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

The murder of Israeli and Palestinian civilians "only leads to further deterioration of the situation and instability, which we all strive to achieve, especially as we are approaching the holy month of Ramadan and Christian and Jewish holidays," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wanton violence also "confirms that permanent, comprehensive and just peace is the shortest way to provide security and stability for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.