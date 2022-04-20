Expand / Collapse search
Israel
Israel fires back at Hamas targets after second rocket strike this week amid tensions

Palestinian militants launched a rocket attack on Israel on Monday for the first time in months

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Israel and Palestinian militants traded fire Thursday morning as intermittent attacks continue in the Gaza Strip. 

Israeli aircraft hit several Hamas targets Thursday, including near an underground complex housing raw materials for rockets, after the Palestinians fired four rockets early Thursday and one late Wednesday that were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses, Israeli reports said. 

It was the second rocket strike from the Palestinians this week as tensions continue in the region following a series of deadly attacks in Israel - including a shooting in Tel Aviv earlier this month in which a Palestinian opened fire, leaving three Israelis dead - and military operations in the occupied West Bank nearly a year after the war last May. 

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system launches missiles to intercept rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, over Gaza City, early Thursday, April 21, 2022. 

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system launches missiles to intercept rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, over Gaza City, early Thursday, April 21, 2022.  (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

ISRAELI MISSILES STRIKE HAMAS TARGETS AFTER GAZA ROCKET ATTACK 

Palestinian militants launched a rocket attack on Israel on Monday for the first time in months. 

Israeli police are deployed in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 17, 2022. 

Israeli police are deployed in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)

Hamas had earlier issued vague threats in response to a planned march through Jerusalem by Israeli ultra-nationalists, saying Israel would bear "full responsibility for the repercussions" if the marchers were allowed "to approach" what it called "our holy sites."

An explosion is caused by Israeli airstrikes on a Hamas military base in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2022.

An explosion is caused by Israeli airstrikes on a Hamas military base in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Yousef Masoud, File)

Israeli police blocked roads and prevented the marchers from reaching dense Palestinian neighborhoods in and around the Old City, after a similar event helped trigger the 11-day Israel-Gaza war a year ago. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 