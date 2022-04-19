Expand / Collapse search
Israel
Published

Israeli missiles strike Hamas targets after Gaza rocket attack

Gaza's rocket attack on Israel ended four months of peace

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
The Israeli military says it struck a number of Hamas-controlled targets in Gaza on Monday following a rocket attack targeting Israeli citizens.

Hamas forces in Gaza fired a single rocket into Israel on Monday evening, the first such attack in four months. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it targeted a Hamas weapons-manufacturing facility in response.

ISRAEL CONFLICT: HOW HAS HAMAS GROWN A ROCKET ARSENAL?

"The IDF considers Hamas responsible for what unfolds in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement, according to the Times of Israel

Israel's Iron Dome defense system intercepted the Hamas rocket.

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER: IRAN TRAINING AFFILIATED MILITIAS ON DRONE ATTACKS

Hamas sources sought to downplay the attack, with spokesman Hazem Qassem saying the IDF had struck "empty sites."

Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (Reuters)

He also congratulated Hamas militants who had fired a shoulder-fired Strella anti-aircraft missile, which missed.

The rocket attack was the first time the region had lashed out at Israel since January 1, according to the Times. The period of peace was among the longest Israel and Gaza have seen in recent years.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders