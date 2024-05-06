Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel begins ‘targeted’ strikes against Hamas in Rafah

The Israeli army has begun ordering tens of thousands of Palestinians living in the city to evacuate

Bradford Betz
Is Hamas playing a ‘trick’ on the US, Israel? Video

Is Hamas playing a ‘trick’ on the US, Israel?

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich presses White House National Security Communications John Kirby on Hamas agreeing to a cease-fire proposal with the U.S. and Israel.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has begun conducting what it describes as "targeted strikes" against Hamas operatives in eastern Rafah, a city located in the southern Gaza Strip where more than 1 million civilians from other parts of Gaza are sheltering. 

Per the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the War Cabinet has unanimously decided that Israel would continue exerting "military pressure" on Hamas in Rafah to promote the release of hostages and the other goals of the war." 

Rafah camp

People walk in a camp for displaced people in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip by the border with Egypt on April 28, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.  (AFP via Getty Images)

ISRAEL URGES PALESTINIANS TO EVACUATE RAFAH AHEAD OF EXPECTED GROUND OPERATION IN HAMAS STRONGHOLD

Israel announced earlier Monday it was ordering around 100,000 Palestinians to begin evacuating from Rafah, following a statement from Hamas that it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a cease-fire to halt the seven-month-long war with Israel in Gaza.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that although the Hamas proposal is far from Israel's necessary requirements, Israel will send a delegation of working-class mediators to exhaust the possibility of reaching an agreement under conditions acceptable to Israel.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 